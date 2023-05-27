Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy leads ‘Podu rythu bharosa’ rally in Kothagudem

May 27, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Former Khammam MP and suspended BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has demanded that the State government distribute ‘pattas’ (title deeds) to all eligible ‘podu’ farmers and withdraw the ‘false cases’ lodged against scores of tribal people for asserting their rights.

He was addressing the “Podu Rythu Barosa Rally” held in Kothagudem, the district headquarters of the tribal majority Bhadradri Kothagudem district, on Saturday.

Tribal people, mainly comprising ‘podu’ farmers from different parts of the district, took part in the rally.

The participants raised slogans demanding immediate disbursement of pattas to all ‘podu’ farmers as per the provisions of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

The rally began at Yellandu crossroads and concluded near the Collectorate.

Mr Srinivas Reddy charged the BRS dispensation with failing to deliver on its 2018 ‘election promise’ to resolve the ‘podu’ farmers’ issues in an expeditious manner.

With an eye on the State Assembly elections due towards the year-end, the BRS regime is making tall claims on distribution of podu land pattas next month, he charged.

Mr Reddy said, “It’s ridiculous on the part of the persons at the helm to state that podu land pattas will be given for only 4.05 lakh acres from June 24 as against the applications received for around 13.18 lakh acres across the State.”

He further demanded that ₹20 lakh ex gratia be disbursed to each family of ‘podu’ farmers who died due to the ‘apathy’ of those in power in the State.

Zilla parishad chairman Koram Kanakaiah, former MLA Payam Venkateshwarlu and others were present.