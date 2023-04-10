Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy intensifies anti-BRS tirade

April 10, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Terming his suspension from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on charges of “anti-party activities” by the party leadership as “ridiculous”, former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said he will continue to expose the BRS’s “misrule” and its “unfulfilled poll promises” in public sphere to make the party bite the dust in the next Assembly elections.

Mr Reddy, who has been sulking over being “sidelined” by the BRS leadership for quite some time, took a swipe at the BRS leadership accusing it of “betraying” him and his followers despite their relentless services to the party, at the behest of some “disgruntled elements.”

Addressing a press conference in Khammam on Monday, hours after his suspension from the BRS, Mr Reddy said, “I welcome the decision but find fault with the way it was taken in an arbitrary manner without serving even a show-cause notice.”

I had joined the TRS (BRS) in 2016, after getting elected as MP from Khammam on behalf of the YSR Congress Party along with three other MLAs in 2014 elections, on the request of the TRS leadership, he said.

“We have contributed immensely for the victory of the party in all the elections, including the local bodies, recognised trade union of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, and general elections,” he asserted, slamming the BRS leadership for allegedly meting out a raw deal to him and his supporters, time and again.

I steadfastly strived to ensure the victory of the TRS (BRS) in Palair by-election and the subsequent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Mr Reddy, who was denied the party ticket from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, claimed.

Mr Reddy went on to add that “he and his staunch followers were deliberately sidelined by the BRS leadership at the instance of some selfish leaders, who were rejected by people at the hustings.”

“All sections of society feel betrayed by the BRS dispensation, which failed to deliver on its poll promises such as unemployment allowance, two-bedroom houses for all homeless poor people and three-acre agricultural land each for Dalit families,” he charged taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the “unfulfilled pre-poll promises.”

“I will mobilise all those betrayed by the ruling BRS and collectively strive to usher in a change in the entire Telangana,” the former MP said, keeping his options close to his chest.