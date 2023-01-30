Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy follows carefully calibrated approach, holds ‘aathmiya sammelanams’

January 30, 2023 03:19 am | Updated 03:19 am IST

KHAMMAM/BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

After openly expressing his resentment over the alleged shabby treatment meted out to him in the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has embarked on a whirlwind tour of various constituencies in the old undivided Khammam district to strengthen his support base with an eye on the Assembly elections due this year-end.

Mr Reddy, who has long been sulking over being “sidelined” by the party leadership, created a flutter by categorically asserting that he would contest the next Assembly elections, and terming the hustings as “Kurukshetra battle” a few weeks ago.

He further went on to assert that he is ready to protect his followers from “persecution” and “acts of vengeance” in the days to come.

Mr Reddy, however, did not spell out his next political move.

Amid speculations that some senior leaders of both the BJP and the Congress invited him to join their respective parties, Mr Reddy started holding constituency-wise meetings tilted “aathmiya sammelanams” with his followers as part of a carefully calibrated strategy to fortify his mass support base.

He attended an “aathmiya sammelanam” with physically challenged persons in the coal town of Kothagudem on Sunday.

According to sources, Mr Reddy donated funds for construction of some new temples, churches and mosques in Aswaraopet constituency and elsewhere in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

He is scheduled to address “aathmiya sammelanam” in Madhira town on Monday.