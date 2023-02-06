Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy flays suspension of his supporters from the BRS

February 06, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The suspension of around 20 ruling BRS leaders and cadres of Wyra constituency, including the Wyra municipal chairman Jaipal by the party leadership on Sunday, evoked sharp reaction from the sulking BRS leader and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Speaking at a Athmeeya Sammelanam held in Dammapeta of Aswaraopeta mandal on Monday, Mr. Reddy said that several of his supporters including the Telangana MARKFED vice-chairman B. Rajasekhar of Wyra constituency were suspended on Sunday.

“Let them suspend me if they have guts,” he said, charging the ruling BRS in the State with failing to deliver on its promises such as provision of two-bedroom houses, jobs and unemployment allowance, among others. “I am ready to debate all these issues,” he said taking a swipe at a BRS leader of the old undivided Khammam district for allegedly carrying out a “misinformation campaign” against him.

“I will not tolerate if my supporters are subjected to any kind of harassment,” Mr. Reddy said, adding that he would decide the future course of action after consulting his supporters and well-wishers.