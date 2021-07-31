Polytechnic lecturers thank KCR for AICTE scales

Request for some modifications in the GO

The Telangana Polytechnic All Lecturers’ Association (TPALA) has thanked the State government for issuing the orders to implement the AICTE PRC scales of 2016 for Polytechnic teaching faculty.

In a statement here, chairman of Telangana Polytechnic Joint Action Committee (TPJAC) M. Nagaraju, president B.V. Ramana Prasad and treasurer of TPALA J. Goverdhan Reddy urged the government to extend the benefit to pensioners as well immediately. They appealed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to sanction the arrears of five and a half years, which would be around ₹120 crore for the 900-odd beneficiaries.

Mr. Ramana Prasad also urged the government to provide the facilities to the faculty to pursue M.Tech and Ph.D. under Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) with full sponsorship.

He said the orders issued on Friday also mentioned about abolishing the cadre of Senior Lecturer and some alterations to service rules. However, he pointed out that the service rules of Polytechnic faculty were governed by the rules of TSTES in the GO no.178 and asked the government to order for necessary modifications.