Polling for three MLC seats peaceful

Polling for the three vacancies in the Legislative Council under the local authorities constituencies (LACs) caused by resignation of sitting members ended peacefully on Friday barring minor incidents.

Counting of votes would take place on June 3 and the entire election process is slated to be completed by June 7, according to the schedule notified by the Election Commission. The three LACs – Nalgonda, Warangal and Rangareddy – fell vacant after sitting members Patnam Narender Reddy of Rangareddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy of Nalgonda and Konda Muralidhar Rao of Warangal quit their posts.

Though the three members resigned in a span of close to two weeks from December 11 last, the day when the results of the Assembly elections were declared, the Election Commission clubbed polling to the three seats. Over 95% of the 2,799 electors exercised their franchise in the 25 polling stations set up in the three LACs.

While the contest was basically between the ruling TRS and the Congress, three independent candidates also filed their nominations in Warangal LAC.

The poll process was by and large peaceful as the electors, members of the local bodies, returned from the camps in which they were stationed ahead of the elections to the polling stations and cast their votes.

Mild tension prevailed at the Clock Tower Centre in Nalgonda where the Congress and TRS cadre raised slogans against each other. The Congress activists led by MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy raised objections to the presence of TRS activists in the R&B Guest House and demanded that they be vacated immediately.

The TRS activists on their part raised slogans against the presence of Venkat Reddy. The police intervened and dispersed the agitated workers. MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s wife Lakshmi is pitted against the ruling party’s T. Chinnapa Reddy in the constituency.

Polling passed off peacefully in Warangal where TRS candidate P. Srinivas Reddy is contesting against E. Venkatrami Reddy of the Congress and three independents are also in the fray. Former Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy was pitted against K. Pratap Reddy of the Congress in the Rangareddy LAC which had 811 voters and the election authority had set up polling stations at eight locations.