Hyderabad

Polling for Presidental elections of Iran on June 18

With the 13th Presidential elections of Iran scheduled to be held on June 18, the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced the setting of three polling stations.

The polling stations will be in Hyderabad, Rajahmundry and Bengaluru.

According to officials, there are around 2,000 voters in the region, out of which approximately 200 are students living in Hyderabad. Polling will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. on June 18.

The Consulate General in Hyderabad, which is responsible for polling activity in south India issued a statement on Wednesday. “All necessary coordination has been done with government and State officials to conduct the elections. Also, necessary arrangements have been made to carry out all health protocols and a suitable place to maintain the social distance due to COVID-19,” an excerpt from the statement reads.


