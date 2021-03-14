Hyderabad

Poll staff blind to distribution of money: Congress

The Congress claimed widespread violation of election norms by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and blamed Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel that he had wilfully turned a blind eye despite the opposition parties bringing it to his notice.

Criticising the CEO, Aall India Congress Committee (AICC spokesman Sravan Dasoju asked whether the officials were conducting elections on behalf of the Election Commission of India or like a private agency of the Chief Minister. “Is CEO, Telangana, blind or surrendered to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi to allow brazen display of party flex, flags, caps and scarves at various polling booths which is a sheer violation of election rules and model code?”

