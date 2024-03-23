ADVERTISEMENT

Poll preparedness: Telangana police officials attend inter-State coordination meeting in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

March 23, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

To ensure peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha elections in the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas straddling the inter-State borders, a coordination meeting of the police officers of Telangana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh was held in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district headquarters on Saturday.

The meeting discussed the entire gamut of security measures, including sharing of intelligence and tightening vigil at border check-posts with a focus on LWE areas, to ensure smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections in a free and fair manner.

Police officials from Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Kumram Bheem Asifabad (Telangana), Bijapur, Kanker and Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) and Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) besides various other districts from the three States attended the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu, Gadchiroli DIG Ankit Goyal and CRPF DIG Jagdish Narayan Meena were also present.

Earlier in the day, Ramagundam Police Commissioner and other police officials from Telangana flew to Gadchiroli by helicopter to attend the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US