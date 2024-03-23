GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poll preparedness: Telangana police officials attend inter-State coordination meeting in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

March 23, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

To ensure peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha elections in the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas straddling the inter-State borders, a coordination meeting of the police officers of Telangana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh was held in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district headquarters on Saturday.

The meeting discussed the entire gamut of security measures, including sharing of intelligence and tightening vigil at border check-posts with a focus on LWE areas, to ensure smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections in a free and fair manner.

Police officials from Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Kumram Bheem Asifabad (Telangana), Bijapur, Kanker and Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) and Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) besides various other districts from the three States attended the meeting.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu, Gadchiroli DIG Ankit Goyal and CRPF DIG Jagdish Narayan Meena were also present.

Earlier in the day, Ramagundam Police Commissioner and other police officials from Telangana flew to Gadchiroli by helicopter to attend the meeting.

Telangana / Hyderabad / election / police

