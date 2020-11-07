Poll-police official team work will ensure fair GHMC polls: SEC

The 150 divisions are spread across four districts

Proper coordination and exchange of information between the election and police officials will ensure fair and peaceful elections to the GHMC, said State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi.

In a meeting with police officials held here on Saturday, Mr. Parthasarathi said the 150 divisions in GHMC are spread across four districts. The civic body has six zones and 30 circles and it would have over 8,000 polling stations covering about 74 lakh electorate.

Stating that the basic responsibility of the police authorities is to ensure law and order and peace, he asked the police officials to improve beat patrolling, surveillance with cc camera network and making the licensed arms holder to deposit them in the police stations concerned till completion of the election process.

He also suggested the police authorities to identify, problematic, sensitive and highly-sensitive polling stations in coordination with revenue and municipal officials. Besides, he urged the police to arrange required number of static surveillance teams, flying squads, check posts and police pickets from the day of election notification as part of implementing the model code of election conduct.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said they would prepare an action plan in coordination with the GHMC officials and make arrangements to ensure free and fair elections without any discrimination towards any stakeholder.

Commissioner of GHMC D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police (Hyderabad) Anjani Kumar, CP (Cyberabad) V.C. Sajjanar, CP (Rachakonda) Mahesh Bhagwat, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Jitendra and other senior police officers attended the meeting.