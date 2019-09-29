Politics of intimidation by TRS: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday charged the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi with misusing government machinery in the poll-bound Huzurnagar.

“TRS latest trend is offering bribe to Congress candidates, and if they resisted, the leaders are being threatened with dire consequences,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the Nalgonda MP, flanked by Palakeedu ZPTC Moti Lal Naik and sarpanch Jitender Reddy, said the duo were latest examples.

He said they rejoined the Congress after they had been forcibly inducted by the TRS three days ago. Not only TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao were behind the actions of various in-charges here, but also Mr. Rao’s official residence Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad had also turned a venue for such negotiations, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged.

Plea to EC

The state Congress chief demanded that the Election Commission take stringent action against TRS for the violations, partisan policing in Huzurnagar and actions favouring the TRS by Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy. On TRS in-charge for Huzurnagar bypoll, he criticised that MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was well aware of illegal sand mining and the flouting of various procedures in getting sanction for his engineering college at Kodad. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed confidence that party candidate N. Padmavati Reddy was sure to win the contest with 30, 000 margin.