Politics of hosting national events

Blame game

Controversy over shifting the Indian Science Congress from the Osmania University refuses to die down and the OU Vice Chancellor is in no mood to take the blame as the ruling party shifts the onus onto him even as other political parties blames the Government for the ‘fiasco’.

Vice Chancellor S. Ramachandram is repeatedly sending a message directly that the varsity has made all the arrangements to host the prestigious event and indirectly that he was not to be blamed as preparations were on the right path.

University faculty that is strongly behind the Vice Chancellor say that for the size and stature of the event the response has to come from top echelons of the government rather than small time leaders.

Unfortunately, none of the senior bureaucrats are willing to speak on it and even the concerned ministers have also so far avoided a direct statement on how the Government could not assure safety for the delegates for the conference.

Mired in red tape

As many as 3,000 government officials who opted for their native or home States after Andhra Pradesh bifurcation are still doing the rounds of Secretariat because their transfers are stuck in red-tape. This, despite being promised of imminent transfers in August-2017.

Worse, the employees who are currently stationed outside their native State are not being allotted new projects or important tasks as their supervisors expect them to transfer out soon. Interestingly the Department of Personnel and Training has already ordered repatriation of 536 special deputy collectors and deputy collectors, before it settled the transfer requests of lower rung employees.

Whether 2018 will bring a respite to bifurcation troubles which exist even three years after Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh is the million dollar question.

Incorrect estimates!

Checking the authenticity of details is the work of the government departments whenever they receive some applications. But what if the department itself asks its officials to check the details it is expected to submit for seeking sanction for the proposed works.

Arithmetic accuracy of individual provisions and total estimate cost submitted by the lower level officials appears to have become a problem with at least the Minor Irrigation department and a specific mention of this has been made in the government orders issued for restoration of minor irrigation tanks in different districts.

The orders carried an instruction “to recheck works arithmetical accuracy of individual provisions and total estimate cost before according technical sanction” claiming that the estimates require number of corrections.

The Chief Engineer’s office based here has been instructed to ensure the correctness of quantities before according technical sanction. Looks like an earnest effort to send officials back to basics.

Sweet host

After the success of World Telugu Conference, the State government is set to organise in Hyderabad at least three more smaller events on other themes in January. They are the World Sweets Festival, World Kites Festival and Hyderabad Literary Festival. The sweets festival has aroused a lot of interest among people who want to participate as over 1,000 varieties of sweets from 25 States and 10 foreign countries are expected to be put up in the stalls. Hyderabad has already earned the name of `biryani’ capital of India, so hope sweets add to the flavour.

