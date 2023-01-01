Politics in Khammam takes a curious turn

January 01, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Politics in the erstwhile composite Khammam district took a curious turn on Sunday, with two senior BRS leaders, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao, holding separate meetings with their followers on New Year Day in a big way.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy reiterated that he would contest the next Assembly elections, due this year. He created a flutter among the party circles by saying that all his associates eligible to become “Praja Pratinidhi” (people’s representative) with the blessings of people, will also contest the next Assembly polls.

“Key leaders from various constituencies present on this dais will enter the electoral fray in the next hustings,” he said without elaborating further. He made these comments at a meeting held to celebrate New Year Day at his residence on Sunday.

Addressing his followers from various parts of the old undivided Khammam district, he said, “Today, we are in BRS. You are aware of what happened to us and why it happened to us in the last four years.”

He added, “We need to think over what kind of respect we got all these years and what respect can we expect in future. This is not a political platform. I will discuss all these matters with you at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tummala Nageswara Rao met his followers, who called on him to convey their greetings at a residential colony in Khammam rural mandal under the Palair Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Mr. Rao’s staunch followers reportedly advised him to contest the next Assembly polls from Palair constituency, which is presently represented by K. Upender Reddy, also from the BRS, sources said.

It may be mentioned that Mr. Upender had won from Palair in the 2018 elections on Congress ticket by defeating Mr. Rao of TRS. Mr Reddy subsequently joined the ruling TRS (now BRS) in March 2019.