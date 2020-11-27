Political parties intensify door-to-door campaign

Three divisions — Ramachandrapuram, Bharati Nagar and Patancheru — of GHMC fall in limits of Sangareddy district

Lone vehicles with mike and posters of the candidate with State leaders on either side are moving in lanes and bylanes. “Vote for this party. We did so many things and we are promising to do so many,” cries the mike, irrespective of who is hearing.

Three divisions — Ramachandrapuram, Bharati Nagar and Patancheru — of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections (GHMC) fall in the limits of Sangareddy district and campaign is at its peak. Party candidates are moving from house to house seeking votes. At some place the voters are complaining that their names went missing in the voters’ list.

A few kilometres away, wearing party scarves, are a group of women returning home after having lunch to take rest. They go and participate in the campaign as they are being paid for posing as party workers. At another place women, again wearing masks and party scarves, get down from two DCM vehicles to participate in the campaign. The paid workers walk behind vehicles moving in the front with mike.

“The roads were widened and a new market yard was established here. We have the choice before us,” said two persons at a tailoring shop, a few kilometres away from the main road of Patancheru.

“Whom do you vote?” asked a woman who has been walking on the roadside at Bharati Nagar. “Every one is telling that party is better. I will vote for that,” said the woman, not mentioning the party of which she was wearing the scarf.

Alternative to TRS

“In the past we have voted for Shankar Goud of the Congress party at Patanacheru. But this time the party is not much visible. The choice is between TRS and BJP. As we do not wish to vote for TRS the only choice is BJP,” said a man while having tea at a roadside bunk.At least three persons, who had voted for Congress party in the past, indicated voting for the BJP as an alternative for the TRS.

Three women who were silent for long when asked about the prospects of different political parties in the elections declined to respond. Later they said: “We are from neighbouring Karnataka and settled here three decades back and are staying in rented houses. We were not offered flood assistance while three or four in a house were given, based on the recommendation of local leaders. Why should we vote for them?” they asked.

“We have seen and experienced all parties. Now we want a change for better,” said another woman.