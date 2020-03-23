Political heavyweights curl up with books, catch movies and focus on fitness

Sundays spell family time for most city residents, who either stay together at home or make a quick outing. But the Janata Curfew ensured that everyone, even the busiest of busybees, did not step out.

For the ever-busy Minister K.T. Rama Rao, the day came as a blessing as he could spend time with his children and joined them in watching their favourite TV shows. A doting father, he was seen affectionately kissing his daughter after clapping in support of medical professionals.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy had to stay back in Delhi although it was his 25th wedding anniversary. He did a bit of gardening and caught up on reading. He picked up ‘The Ocean of Churn: How the Indian Ocean shaped human history’ by Sanjeev Sanyal. He tweeted saying he was participating in the #ReadABookChallenge and later nominated badminton star P.V.Sindhu, cricketer M.S. Dhoni and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur to do the same during the Janata Curfew. Later, he did yoga and watched a Tamil film, Vikram Vedha.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said he got a “day off” after long and immersed himself in Jeffery Archer’s ‘Tell Tale’, a collection of short stories. He also walked on the treadmill for two hours on Sunday, in comparison to his usual one-hour exercise regimen.

Mr. Reddy’s wife and former MLA, Uttam Padmavathi was busy with work. A well-known architect, Ms. Padmavathi spent the day drawing and tuning in to the developments of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Firebrand Congress leader and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy posted a picture of himself reading Kaloji Narayana Rao’s ‘Naa Godava’, a collection of poems on social issues and Telangana’s aspiration for a separate state. Mr. Reddy said he also went through several documents on environmental issues related to Telangana. It was also family time as he along with his wife, daughter and son-in-law watched Telugu film KGF.

For most other Congress leaders, it was a day well spent with their respective families.

Nalgonda MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy also spent the day at home and later in the evening, released a video of him clapping for COVID-19 heroes for relentless services in the war against COVID-19.