Political Affairs Committee for Telangana Congress

A new Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has been constituted for collective decisions in the Telangana Congress and it would be headed by AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore while former Minister Shabbir Ali will be convenor.

Most of the senior members of the party have found place in the PAC apart from MLAs and MPs of the party in Telangana, including TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. The members include N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, V. Hanmanth Rao, Renuka Choudhary, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, T. Jeevan Reddy, P. Balram Naik, D. Sridhar Babu, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponnala Laxmaiah, K Jana Reddy, Podem Veeraiah, D. Anasuya (Seethakka) and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy .

Apart from these members, working presidents, all chairpersons of committees approved by the All India Congress Committee, all AICC secretaries from Telangana and all AICC secretaries in charge of Telangana will also be part of the Telangana Congress PAC.

The PAC more or less reflects the earlier TPCC Coordination Committee and has similar mandate. After Mr. Revanth Reddy was appointed TPCC president, party leaders expected some churning in the party committees. However, Mr. Revanth Reddy seems to be playing it safe, sending a strong signal that all decisions in the party would be taken collectively. As part of a his decision, core committee members meet every Saturday to review and discuss the party programmes.