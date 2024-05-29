GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Polio survivor gets a new heart

Published - May 29, 2024 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Kamineni Hospital LB Nagar have successfully performed a heart transplant on a 45-year-old polio survivor hailing from Khammam district. The recipient, Bhaskar, had been battling complications due to the heart disease for three years, which worsened due to his partial polio condition. This led to irregular heartbeats and insufficient blood supply, causing numerous health issues.

Mr. Bhaskar sought help at Kamineni Hospital three months ago where doctors initially diagnosed him with a thyroid condition. After treating the thyroid issue, they included him in the State government’s Jeevandan transplant programme, recognising the urgent need for a heart transplant.

His condition necessitated the heart transplant, a complex procedure that took five hours to complete. The surgery involved the removal of Bhaskar’s old heart, implanting the new one donated by a brain-dead individual, and reconnecting all blood vessels and valves,” said Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, Consultant Heart Transplant.

Following the successful surgery, Bhaskar is on the path to recovery, gradually regaining his ability to engage in daily activities. Previously confined to bed due to extreme fatigue, he can now walk significant distances and looks forward to resuming his normal life. “However, post-surgery, Bhaskar requires intensive monitoring and ongoing medication to prevent organ rejection, and our team is constantly monitoring his condition,” added Dr. Vishal V. Khante, head of the Heart Transplant department.

