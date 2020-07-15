Policy to aid IT sector across city soon: KTR

The Telangana government is coming up with a policy for dispersed growth of the information technology (IT) sector across Hyderabad, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

The Minister announced this at a Hyderabad GRID (Growth In Dispersion) Development programme at Uppal, in which he also handed over approval letters to five entities that had applied for conversion of their existing industrial parks to IT parks.

The eastern side of the city already has companies such as Infosys and Genpact apart from a number of large, medium and small scale enterprises. With the Hyderabad GRID initiative, “We will see more enterprises and investments coming towards this part of Hyderabad,” he said.

Assuring government assistance for companies that come forward to set up their operations in east Hyderabad, Mr. Rao pointed out that the government was creating infrastructure facilities in the region. The east has Metro connectivity. It is fast developing, he said, adding that the road network is being bolstered by the government with the construction of skyway from Uppal to Narapally and a flyover from Amberpet to Ramanthapur.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, the Telangana government is building infrastructure keeping in mind lakhs of people coming to the city, he said. The government is also contemplating to allocate the land of the polluting companies that had been asked to re-site beyond Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the IT companies.

A release from Mr. Rao’s office said the Minister also held a review meeting with officials on the upcoming programmes to strengthen the IT sector on the eastern side of the city. The extent of land of the five industrial parks that are to be redeveloped into IT parks is about 35 acres.

The move is estimated to generate about 30,000 direct jobs in the IT/ITeS sector. At present, about 25,000 employees work from in the NSL IT Park and Genpact in Uppal area in the IT sector, the release said.

The five companies that received the conversion letters are: Hyderabad Distilleries and Wineries Ltd in IDA-Uppal (12.40 acres); Minacto Chem in IDA-Uppal (2.66 acres); Swamy Soaps and Oils Pvt Ltd in IDA-Uppal (2 acres); Gokuldas Exports Ltd, Mini Textile Park, Nacharam (8.93 acres) and Bakelite Hylam Ltd in IDA, Nacharam (8 acres).