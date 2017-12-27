Policy change ensures full collection of custom milled rice

Setting a record of sorts, the Civil Supplies Department has successfully collected the full quota of custom-milled rice (CMR) from millers during last season of kharif and rabi in 2016-17.

The Department ensured submission of 99.99% of CMR during kharif while it was 99.98% during Rabi. In the process, the department saved ₹64 crore to the Government ex-chequer. According to Civil Supplies Commissioner C.V. Anand, the feat could be achieved by putting in place a specific policy for custom-milled rice which ensured that there was no scope for any irregularities.

In the normal course, the Department would procure paddy from farmers that would be allotted to millers for milling. The CMR would then be supplied to the beneficiaries through public distribution system. While it was the practice for the millers to return 68 kg of boiled rice for every quintal of rice allotted to them, this was never followed as the millers reportedly diverted the allotted quantity for other purposes.

The Department, however, ensured that there was no diversion of the allotted paddy/rice by the millers. As a result, it recorded submission of 25.26 lakh metric tonnes of rice against the 37.2 lakh metric tonne allotted to millers during Rabi marking 99.98% while millers returned 11.04 lakh metric tonnes of rice for 16.48 lakh metric tonnes paddy allotted to them during kharif season.

The Government had procured 15.8 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the current season and allotted it to millers. Millers returned 7.16 lakh metric tonne rice of the estimated 10.59 lakh metric tonnes so far. Mr. Anand recalled that the Department used to spend close to ₹25 a kg for procurement of rice for supplying it through PDS as the millers did not return the specified quantity of rice. This resulted in huge expenditure for the Department as it was supplying rice at ₹1 a kg to eligible beneficiaries.

Introduction of reforms like not allotting paddy to millers who were not returning the CMR and registering cases against erring millers since last year ensured that the full quantity was submitted to the Government. A new system of making allotment of paddy in line with the capacity of the respective mills was also put in place while the Department stepped up vigilance.

Mr. Anand said that the development could be possible with the cooperation of all the stakeholders including millers and officials.