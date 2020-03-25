Policemen go beyond the call of their duties

Coronavirus has had an indirect affect on families of Bimppa and Narayana from Kangti mandal of Narayanakhed, residing in the city.

About 15 families comprising 40 members from Narayanakhed constituency limits have been living at Hydernagar, Kukatpally and Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony in the city as daily wage labourers and making a living.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced one-day Janata Curfew on March 22, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that lockdown will be there till the end of this month. For the past three days, from Sunday onwards, they have no work to do. Like many others, they thought that the situation would improve and become normal from April 1.

But the announcement made by Mr. Modi that lockdown would continue for three weeks from midnight of Tuesday has dashed their hopes. They are sure that they would not get work till April 15 in the given circumstances. Already, the money they have saved is draining day by day. Waiting for three more weeks without any earning is a herculean task for them. Hence, they were forced to return back to their native villages.

As the transport was also closed they could not find any alternative to reach their homes. About 40 members, including 10 children and 10 women, started walking from Kukatpally. They started walking on Wednesday morning and reached Sangareddy by afternoon.

Moved by their plight, D. Venkatesh, Circle Inspector, Sangareddy (Town), has provided food and water to them and arranged even a vehicle to drop them at their native places.

“The companies we are working were closed and there was no work for us. Hence we were forced to return back,” Mr Bimappa said.