Policemen are enhancing their technical skills, says DGP

When technology-based frauds are on the rise at alarming levels, the police department is also gearing up and is enhancing the skills of their personnel, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said.

Addressing the third annual conference of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), Hyderabad, ‘Unfolding Fraud Deterrence’, Mr.Reddy said that with the rising number of cases, the government also recognised the need for an enhanced skill set, and established National Forensic University at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

“Thanks to the rapid strides in technology and its extended usage by the law enforcement agencies, traditional crimes are also being investigated and are successfully cracked,” he said.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M. Stephen Raveendra retired IPS officer Alok Prabhakar, and others participated in the conference.