Policeman beats up trader in Gadwal

A video footage of a sub-inspector thrashing a 45-year-old man in front of his family at Aize village of Jogulamba-Gadwal district has come to light. The family of the victim approached The Hindu with the video evidence as captured on the CCTV inside the house,

In the video footage, the sub-inspector in question, T Jagadesh, was seen entering the victim, J Vasudevacharyulu’s house, and hitting him with his baton inside the house first, and later outside before pushing him to the ground.

According to Mr. Vasudevacharyulu, who has a khara (savoury) business, the incident took place around 6.30 p.m. on April 16, and his shop is attached to his house

Police officers in the district maintained that the SI visited Vasudevacharyulu’s house only after getting complaints from the locals that he was selling the ‘khara’ even during the lockdown and was violating social distancing norms.

“So, when Mr. Jagadesh inquired about the issue and found it to be true, he visited the khara seller’s house, and the trader did not open the gate despite repeated requests,” an officer said.

“There was no sale and no doors were open. I opened the gate only upon seeing the SI who was asking questions about what is inside. I told him that I was only drying the leftover stock so that it does not go bad. But suddenly, he started thrashing me in front of my family,” the victim said.

When contacted, Gadwal SP Apoorva Rao said that she had initiated an inquiry after the issue was brought to her notice and the SI was attached to the district police headquarters. “Additional SP is given charge to inquire into the incident. I have also issued a charge memo to Mr. Jagadesh,” she said.