Police will strive to make State Maoist-free: DGP

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

01 December 2021 21:21 IST

Mahender Reddy makes surprise visit to base camp at Chennapuram, an interior village

Lauding the efforts of the police in the border districts of Telangana, adjoining Chhattisgarh, in keeping Maoists at bay, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said the police would strive to ensure that the State continued to remain free from Maoist activities.

The DGP, along with the Additional DGP, Grey Hounds, K Srinivas Reddy, CRPF Additional DGP Rashmi Shukla, and a host of other senior police officials made a surprise visit to the base camp at Chennapuram, an interior village in Charla mandal of Telangana’s Bhadrachalam Agency on Wednesday.

The top brass of the State police arrived in a helicopter from Mulugu district, where he visited the District Police Training Centre at Jakaram in the tribal majority district, late in the afternoon, sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

The State police chief carried out a review of the anti-Maoist operations during his visit to the border areas of Bhadrachalam Agency, a day ahead of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week slated to be observed by the outlawed outfit from December 2 to 8.

During the DGP’s visit, the police made tight security arrangements in the border areas straddling the forests along Chhattisgarh’s Maoist stronghold of south Bastar division.

The DGP later held a review meeting with police officials of the three border districts – Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Jayashankar Bhupalpally at the ITC guest house at Sarapaka near Bhadrachalam.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Mr Reddy said Maoists movement had not been noticed anywhere in the State in the past one year.

“The state committee leaders of the banned outfit are taking shelter in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and the Telangana state police are ever vigilant to prevent their entry into the State,” he asserted.

Adequate focus had been laid on providing training for capacity building and catering to the requirements of the police force in terms of infrastructure and logistics, he noted.

The credit for keeping Maoists at bay went to people of Telangana, the DGP said, adding that people were keeping themselves away from the influence of Maoists and leading a peaceful life by extending cooperation to the official machinery in realising the government’s development endeavour.

He said the State had remained free of Maoist activities due to relentless anti-Maoist operations by the police in coordination with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Grey Hounds, and other agencies concerned with the active cooperation of people.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt was present.