Police will release seized vehicles, says DGP

Here is a breather to the motorists whose vehicles were seized during the lockdown for misusing the leniency shown to them to buy essentials.

The Telangana police have decided to release all seized vehicles due to the ‘great difficulty’ faced by field officers in providing proper parking.

“It is decided to release the seized vehicles kept at various places which cannot be transported to courts and it is considered not necessary to keep property in police custody,” Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said on Friday.

So far, police sezied over 2.12 .lakh vehicles across Telangana.

Compounding fee

In a circular issued to all unit and senior officers across the State, Mr. Reddy instructed that vehicles seized under the provisions of Motor Vehicle Act can be released after compounding the cases and payment of compounding fee, under proper acknowledgement.

“Ensure that the process is completed in a seamless manner,” he said.

Vehicles seized under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC and National Disaster Management Act can be released under the provisions of Section 102 (3) of Cr.P.C after obtaining an undertaking from vehicle owners to produce it before the court as and when the court orders. Bond for ₹1,000 for two- and three-wheelers and ₹2,000 for four-wheelers should be taken from owners before

releasing the vehicle.

The top cop clarified that keeping the original vehicle documents was not desirable and photocopies should be kept for record purpose.

While cases registered under other Sections of Indian Penal Code or Special Act for serious offences, including obstructing public servants, assault on police officers, doctors or other public servants will be dealt with as per law and charge sheets will be filed under the provisions of Criminal Procedure Code in the competent court of law. However, the seized vehicles can be released after obtaining acknowledgement.