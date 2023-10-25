HamberMenu
Police welfare filling station opened in Telangana’s Yellandu

October 25, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth on Wednesday inaugurated ‘Bhadradri Police Welfare Filling Station’ in Yellandu town. He also opened the newly built police guest house near the bus stand in the coal town.

Mr. Vineeth said police welfare petrol bunks are being established across the district to supply quality petrol/diesel to motorists. Members of poor families of police personnel who died in harness would be employed in these fuel bunks.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) T. Saimanohar, Yellandu DSP Ramana Murthy and others were present.

Earlier in the day, the SP took part in a cycle rally held as part of the Police Commemoration Week in the district headquarters town of Kothagudem. Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj and a host of police officials, including several CRPF officials, participated in the cycle rally.

