Police unearth Maoist dump in Telangana’s Mulugu district

Cache found deep in Tadvai forest range

Maoist explosives dump unearthed by police in Medaram forest area in Mulugu district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A joint squad of police and the CRPF personnel unearthed an explosives dump of Maoists in the reserve forest area of Medaram in Mulugu district’s Tadvai mandal on Wednesday evening, police said.

Acting on credible information, the joint team accompanied by a bomb disposal squad scoured the forest area and unearthed explosive materials concealed in a drum deep inside the woods in Tadvai forest range late on Wednesday evening.

The seized materials included 74 gelatin sticks, four detonators, one wire bundle and three plastic sheets.

This is the second time in less than one-and-a-half month that the police unearthed explosives dump of Maoists in Mulugu district.

The district police also recovered a landmine allegedly planted by the Maoist rebels targeting the combing police parties in the forest area of Wazeedu mandal on February 6 this year.