Police unable to ascertain exact speed of Porsche

No CCTV cameras or speed guns monitoring the spot

Hyderabad city police were unable to ascertain the exact speed of the Porsche Cayenne driven by Bazar Rohit Goud, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, which claimed the lives of two youngsters late on Sunday, as neither there were CCTV cameras nor speed guns monitoring the accident spot. This puts the police in quandary in fixing the rashness and negligence of the delinquent driver.

As there were no CCTV cameras at the accident spot near Rainbow Children Hospital on Road No. 2 of Banjara Hills, the police could only draw an inference that the speed of the vehicle was anywhere between 100 kmph to 120 kmph on that fateful night. “With no CCTV cameras on the spot, we are unable to ascertain the exact speed,” an officer said.

The accused, Goud from Uppal, and Vedulla Sai Soman Reddy from Karmanghat, consumed alcohol at three different places in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, and were going to a star hotel for late-night dinner when their car hit two persons – Ayodhya Rai, 24, and Debendra Kumar Das, 29. They accused fled from the spot soon after the accident.

After hitting the duo, the accused drove directly to their friend’s house – Padmavathi Nilayam on Road No. 5 of Jubilee Hills – and parked their damaged vehicle in the cellar without realising that a police patrol team was already following them. “They were caught when they went back to Padmavathi Nilayam in another vehicle to take the parked luxury car,” Joint Commissioner of Police (west zone) AR Srinivas said.

Two MLAs of TRS rushed to Banjara Hills police station in the early hours in a bid to shield Sai Soman Reddy in the case.