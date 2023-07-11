Police to identify more junctions for pedestrian safety

July 11, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, as part of its Removal of Obstructive Parking & Encroachments (ROPE) drive, so far in the year have booked over 49, 000 cases for obstructive parking.

The police, in a release, also stated that it booked 51, 533 violations, over 2.71 lakh stop line violations and about 31, 340 wheel clamp cases.

With traffic regulation, enforcement and making engineering interventions, the police said, pedestrian fatalities were being reduced. Due to the increase in commercial spaces in the core area of Hyderabad pedestrian movement has increased, the police noted.

It reiterated that 31 pelican signals were functioning in the city limits and manned by two traffic wardens to guide pedestrians cross the road. Such wardens performance is also monitored daily by Traffic station house officers and other officials and proper functioning is ensured.

Aiming at pedestrian safety, the traffic authority said pedestrians should make use of the 71 sign boards at pedestrian islands at busy junctions, and use the 56 metro station foot over bridges to cross the road,

The police have identified junctions where Zebra Crossings/Stop Lines are to be marked to facilitate pedestrians to cross roads. The local traffic officers would identify such requirement and address the issue to GHMC and pursue till the markings are laid, it said.

