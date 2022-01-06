Police to focus on drugs demand chain too

Hyderabad police are contemplating booking cases against drug abusers

The Hyderabad police are contemplating booking cases against drug abusers going forward, as they found that it has become an unwieldy operation.

“Till now, we have been mainly focusing on the drug supply chain. Now, we are seriously considering monitoring the demand chain as well,” Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand said on Thursday.

Announcing the arrest of seven members of three inter-State ‘Class A’ drugs peddling gangs, he said that police were liberal, keeping in mind careers of the drug abusers, who were mostly youngsters. “But, now we have tightened all screws and would pursue them,” he said. With traction in demand for psychotropic substances, the police would be on hot pursuit of the users.

Giving teeth to Section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which lays down the punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance, the city police chief said that they will start booking cases against hardcore drug abusers, which will have a direct impact on the demand chain as well.

The Commissioner’s Task Force (North and West) teams led by Officer on Special Duty P. Radha Kishan Rao busted the inter-State gangs and seized 98 grams of cocaine, 45 grams of MDMA, 27 Ecstasy pills and 17 LSD blots, all worth ₹ 16 lakh in the grey market.

In the first case, two persons — Imran Babu Shaik (27) and Noor Mohammed Khan (29), both residents of Mumbai, were apprehended from an OYO Hotel at Punjagutta, when they were trying to peddle cocaine. The Task Force (north zone) team inspector K Nageswar Rao seized 83 grams of coke, two mobile phones and ₹30,000 cash, from their possession.

According to Mr. Anand, Imran Babu was the deputy of one Tony, a Mumbai-based Nigerian drug peddler, who is still at large. “Tony operates his pan India drug cartel from Mumbai and communicates with his clients and agents only via messages which are sent from his Nigerian SIM cards. He does not meet them in person,” he said. A gram of cocaine was sold for ₹ 10,000.

To a question, the CP said they are already in touch with their counterparts in Mumbai and several useful inputs have been gathered in connection with the case. “With the help of Mumbai police, Tony will be nabbed very soon. His arrest will cut the supply chain up to some extent in the country,” he said.

In another case, the police arrested Syed Khaiser Hussain (30) from Chaderghat, Syed Rashid Ahmed Khan (34) from Vapi in Gujarat and Najbul Hasan Shaik (24) from Mumbai, and seized 15 grams of cocaine and 45 grams of MDMA.

While 27 Ecstasy pills and 17 LSB blots were seized from A.R. Anirudh (22) from Dammaiguda and K Avinash (26) from Meerpet, who were addicted to the psychotropic substances and also peddled the same to make a quick buck.