Police to auction 1,166 abandoned vehicles

October 11, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD4

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad City Police are set to auction 1,166 abandoned vehicles of various types and makes.

According to the Hyderabad (Metropolitan Area) Police Act 2004 and Hyderabad City Police Act Section 40, the disposal will be through public auction. Owners or interested parties with objections or claims must submit applications to the Commissioner of Police, Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TSPICCC), Banjara Hills, within six months. Failing this, the vehicles will be auctioned.

Detailed information is available at Shiv Kumar Lal Police Stadium, Goshamahal, and on the official website www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in. “Act promptly to avoid missing the claims deadline,” said the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

CONNECT WITH US