Police tighten vigil along inter-State border

Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier enforcing lockdown on Thursday.

KHAMMAM

27 May 2021 23:31 IST

The police have tightened vigil on remote rural roads in Kallur, Yerrupalem and various other mandals along the border with Andhra Pradesh to curb unauthorised inter-State vehicular movement and strictly enforce the COVID-19 lockdown.

In several border villages, the local youths volunteered to complement the efforts of the police to maintain constant surveillance on the rural roads to help break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, sources said.

The move comes amid reports of some errant motorists using alternative short-cut routes to circumvent the border checkposts in view of the round-the-clock strict vigil at the border points.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from ramping up surveillance at the regular border checkposts, the police have mounted vigil on the rural roads in the border villages at Vennavalli and Raghunadhagudem in Kallur and elsewhere in the district. As many as 15 checkposts along the inter-State borders and an equal number of checkposts along the internal roads in border mandals have been functioning round the clock.

This apart, 37 police pickets have been set up at all the entry and exit points all along the rural roads across the district to enforce the lockdown curbs. As the strict lockdown regulations are in force, vehicles having the mandatory e-passes and those involved in emergency and essential services as per the stipulated norms are being allowed to pass through the border checkposts. More than 1200 vehicles were seized for allegedly violating the lockdown regulations across the district over the past fortnight. In two separate incidents, the Thallada and Mudigonda police seized a huge quantity of liquor bottles while being illegally transported to the border villages by suspected belt shop organisers during vehicle checking drives two days ago, sources added.

Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier on Thursday visited the border checkposts in Bonakal and Madhira mandals. He monitored the enforcement of the lockdown norms in the two border mandals. On Wednesday, Mr. Warrier visited the border checkpost at Muthagudem in Penuballi mandal.