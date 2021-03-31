Hyderabad

Police take up mask awareness drive in Hyderabad

Given the spike in COVID-19 cases, police have embarked on a drive to spread awareness on the importance of wearing masks to curb possibilities of infection.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar appealed to people to wear masks and follow COVID precautions. “I appeal to the public that whenever you go to a public place, please wear a mask, and avoid any kind of gatherings,” he said.

Rachakonda Police conducted awareness programmes in partnership with L.B. Nagar Traffic Police and a cultural troupe, urging commuters to wear masks, use sanitisers, and avoid mass gatherings. The troupe enacted a few skits at the Kottapeta Junction and touched upon the consequences of not following precautionary measures.

Awareness programmes were held in other parts of the city, with police stopping motorists not wearing masks and urging them to follow precautions.

