Police step up outreach activities in LWE-affected areas

Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth, a doctor turned IPS officer, administering free booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to an Adivasi man in Manuguru mandal of the tribal majority district on Wednesday.

The Manuguru sub-divisional police on Wednesday organised a medical camp at Budugula, an interior tribal hamlet inhabited by migrant Gutti Koya Adivasis, in Manuguru mandal.

The camp was organised in the hard-to-reach tribal hamlet tucked away in the forest fringe area as part of the district police’s outreach activities to build rapport with Adivasis living in the remote pockets of the tribal majority district.

Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth, a doctor turned IPS officer, administered free booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to some local tribal people before inaugurating the medical camp in the interior tribal hamlet.

Addressing the Gutti Koya Adivasis, the SP assured that the police personnel concerned will remain accessible and strive to ensure all necessary facilities and medical care to them in coordination with the government departments concerned.

Additional SP (Operations) T Saimanohar and Manuguru DSP Raghavendra Rao, among others were present.

A team of doctors and support staff from Manuguru extended their services at the medical camp. Medicines were distributed to the needy free of cost.