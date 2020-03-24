Police start seizing vehicles for leisure ride during lockdown

In complete contrast to the Janata Curfew on Sunday, vehicular traffic was back on the roads of Hyderabad, albeit on a lesser volume.

Soon after the joint press conference of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M. Mahender Reddy concluded on Monday noon, police fanned onto the main road. The first thing that they did was to put barricades across the main roads. At least half a dozen police personnel were deployed at every major junction.

Motorists had a tough time passing through the barricades as the men in khaki advised them to turn back. Police also sealed the approach roads to the twin cities.

Barricades put up

Due to setting up of barricades, the motorists were initially taken aback and had to plead with the police to let them through.

The road leading from Suchitra Junction to Paradise was barricaded at Military Dairy Farm, New Bowenpally Crossroads, Paradise CTO junction. Barricades were also put up at Rasoolpura junction and Begumpet flyover. Vehicular traffic from Paradise to Punjagutta moved at a snail’s pace till late in the afternoon.

At several places, traffic police stopped the vehicles for more than 20 minutes as ‘punishment’ for violating the government orders on not venturing out on the roads, which led to traffic bottlenecks in certain areas.

Police staff were seen questioning the motorists about the purpose and urgency of coming out of their houses and their destination. If their answers were not satisfactory, their vehicles were seized and the owners asked to go home.

The DGP said that those with private vehicles are not allowed to drive for long distances and permitted to move only within their localities for purchase of groceries and other essential commodities. He warned against violations and said the vehicles would be seized and released only after the lockdown period gets over.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad traffic police seized 2,480 vehicles, including 1,058 two-wheelrs and 948 autorickshaws at 73 check posts across the city. “At night, we will be very strict about the lockdown. No movement on the roads will be allowed. All vehicles will be seized,” police said, advising citizens to remain indoors from 6.30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

‘Break the chain’

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said stringent action will be taken against those who violate the government orders on lockdown.

“The order has been issued for the safety of the people. One has to understand that we need to break the chain to curb the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

All firms in the area, which includes banks and software companies, are allowed to function. However, the employees have to maintain a distance of three to six feet from each other, he said.

“A lot of vehicles are moving in the area without any reason. We will seize them,” he said.

Further, Mr. Sajjanar said that as many as 3,671 foreign returnees are living in Cyberabad and have been asked to undergo home quarantine for a period of 14 days. Criminal cases will be booked against people who violate the guidelines, he added.