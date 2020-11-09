Police set up help desk for women at RG International Airport

Women help desk inaugurated by Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

09 November 2020 18:58 IST

To be manned round-the-clock by women constables

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar on Monday inaugurated a women help desk at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to reach out to women for help in case of any emergency. The desk will be monitored round-the-clock by woman police constables attached to the RGIA police station.

The initiative has been taken considering the fact that women constitute up to 35% of passengers or about 9,500 out of the 62,000 passengers using the country’s fourth busiest airport for both arrivals and departures every day, he said. Women suffering from teasing, stalking or any other atrocity can also approach the ‘SHE’ teams by sending whatsapp messages to mobile No.9490617444 or DIAL:100.

Mr. Sajjanar said the ‘SHE Safe App’ launched this year had information on women safety, including availability of ‘Margadarshak’ and ‘Sanghamithra’ and verification of safety of hostels for working women in the IT industry and other works. Shuttle buses for free transportation to women in IT corridor was also taken up, he said

Advertising

Advertising

About 10 SHE teams are working in Cyberabad to cater the needs of women and children and 1,528 complaints were received so far this year from women victims through WhatsApp, email, Hawkeye and direct walk-in, among others. Senior police and airport officials were present.