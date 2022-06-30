Police set ablaze 6,643 kg of seized ganja

Around 6,643 kg of ganja, seized in as many as 59 smuggling cases in the limits of Bhadrachalam police station over the past few years, was set ablaze by the police under the aegis of the district drug disposal committee at Hemachandrapuram in Kothagudem on Thursday.

The contraband was destroyed in a scientific manner as per the stipulated norms in the presence of Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt and other officials at the district police headquarters.

Mr Sunil Dutt said ganja seized by the police in other parts of the district will be destroyed in a scientific manner soon, a police press release said.

The provisions of the Preventive Detention (PD) Act will be invoked against those found indulging in smuggling of ganja and other banned substances, the SP said, appreciating the district police for effectively curbing ganja smuggling.