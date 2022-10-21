Police services lauded

Special Correspondent KHAMMAM / BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM / KARIMNAGAR
October 21, 2022 22:34 IST

Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth and other district police officials paying homage to police personnel, who died in the line of duty in various parts of the country, on Police Commemoration Day in Kothagudem on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Lauding the untiring services of police in maintaining law and order and internal security, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that several brave police personnel made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty in the past to ensure peace and solidarity in the society.

He was speaking at a meeting held at the police parade grounds in Khammam, after paying floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial on Police Commemoration Day on Friday.

“People are living in a peaceful atmosphere in Telangana due to the effective measures taken by the State government to ensure law and order after the formation of Telangana State,” he said, adding that police need to remain ever vigilant as some pockets of the neighbouring States are still grappling with extremism.

Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S. Warrier also spoke. Additional DCP Shabarish read out the names of 264 police personnel who laid down their lives at the altar of duty between September 1, 2021, and August 31, this year, across the country.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem, Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth paid tributes to the ‘immortal’ heroes who made supreme sacrifices to ensure internal security and defend the integrity of the country.

In Karimnagar, Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana paid homage to valiant police personnel who died in the line of duty.

“Smriti Parades” was organised and wreaths laid at police martyrs’ columns in Warangal, Sircilla, Nirmal and other district headquarters’ towns to mark Police Commemoration Day.

