Police serve notices on Eatala in SSC exam paper leak case

April 07, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - HANAMKONDA

The Kamalapur Police on Thursday served a notice under Section 160 of the Cr.P.C. on BJP MLA from Huzurabad Eatala Rajender to appear before the investigating officer probing the case relating to the circulation of the SSC Hindi exam question paper on WhatsApp, as a witness.

According to sources, the police handed over the notice to Mr. Rajender at his residence in Shamirpet mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Thursday. Similar notices were also served on the MLA’s two Personal Assistants under Section 160 of the Cr.P.C.

Sources said that Mr. Rajender reportedly conveyed his willingness to appear before the police officials concerned at Hanamkonda DCP office at 11 a.m. on April 10.

The police have reportedly issued notices to several others, who had received WhatsApp messages containing the images of the Hindi exam question paper from some of the accused in the case, to appear before the investigating officer as witnesses.