Police serve notices on BJP leaders against padayatra

Special Correspondent JANGAON
August 23, 2022 21:25 IST

Wardhannapet Assistant Commissioner of Police S Srinivas Rao on Tuesday issued notices to three senior leaders of the BJP State unit to immediately stop the Praja Sangrama Yatra in the limits of Jangaon district.

In the notice, the ACP said the yatra was being organised by the BJP leaders in Jangaon district of Warangal Police Commissionerate without permission from the competent authority.

“In view of your provocative statements and planned Deeksha with huge gathering from other districts, there is apprehension of breach of peace in the area, resulting in serious law and order problems,” the notice read.

The police directed the BJP leaders to stop the Praja Sangrama Yatra and said action would be taken against them as per law, if they failed to comply with the direction.

