Police seize ₹ 3.75 cr.

The West Zone Task Force on Tuesday apprehended four persons and seized over ₹3.75 crore from them. The gang was travelling with the cash without documents.

The accused are Eshwar Dileepji Solanki (29), Harish Ram Bhai Patel (35), both car drivers, Ajith Singh R Dodiya (34) and Rathod Kanak Singh Natubha (42), both office boys. All are from Banjara Hills.

Acting on information, police intercepted two cars in which they were allegedly travelling with the cash. When questioned, they allegedly stated that they were employed by P Vijay and Company, headquartered in Mumbai. The owner of this company, police said, is Kamlesh Shah, a native of Ahmedabad.

Police said the company has an office in in the city which was managed by Dinesh and Giri. Ajit, Rathod and a woman identified as Thakor Soalben (23) are working with Dinesh and Giri. Eshwar and Harish had come to Hyderabad on Monday to collect the cash from Dinesh and Giri. The amount was handed over to the IT department.