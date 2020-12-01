Police seek legal opinion to book Bandi for his comments on DGP

Hyderabad

01 December 2020 00:14 IST

The Cyberabad police on Monday referred BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay’s ‘comments’ on Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to legal opinion before registering a case.

On Sunday evening at Kukatpally, Mr.Sanjay, while making allegations against TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of using police against BJP activists, accused the DGP of biased attitude.

He was speaking to reporters after calling on BJP Medchal Malkajgiri president P. Harish Reddy, who was allegedly manhandled by the Cyberabad police.

Advertising

Advertising

“The State DGP is agreeing to what all the Chief Minister is saying. First, DGP should be transferred,” the BJP chief said. Charging that the Chief Minister is using police to disburse money among voters, Mr. Sanjay said that he had told 100 times to the DGP to act like a police officer. He said that law and order problems would arise if the DGP acts like TRS agent and eventually the latter would become scapegoat.

“Are you a police officer or TRS agent. At least, don’t you have guts to take independent decisions. For whose sake are you discharging duties? Is it for postings you are working,” Mr. Sanjay said. He sought to know what instructions the State police chief had given to his subordinates. Did the DGP direct policemen to beat up BJP workers and allow TRS workers to distribute money.

“I will come to your DGP office. Don’t give me an opportunity to storm into your chamber. You cannot do your duty. You have become a puppet in CM’s hands,” the BJP president said observing that once he thought the DGP was a hero only to realise he was a zero.

Referring to the remarks that law and order problems would arise if the the DGP continues to act in that manner, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said that they sought legal opinion to know if they can initiate legal action against Mr. Sanjay for the “derogatory comments.”

Explaining the security arrangements for the GHMC polls on Tuesday, Mr. Sajjanar said that over 13,500 police personnel from various wings, including 3,000 from the Armed Reserve, will be deployed in their jurisdiction for smooth and peaceful conduct of elections.

“They have already undergone three rounds of training on sequence of events and as per the guidelines of the State Election Commission, we have made fool-proof security arrangements for the polls,” he said.

He said that the deployment includes 38 teams of Striking Force, 11 Special Striking Force, nine CP reserved teams, 11 flying squad and 11 Static Surveillance Teams.

According to him, there are 2,437 polling stations in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, of which 766 are earmarked as normal, while 150 are hypersensitive.

“As many as 177 mobile parities would monitor the situation round-the-clock and have set up 73 pickets in the hyper-sensitive area,” the Commissioner said.

Further he said that 587 private persons have deposited their licensed firearms and police have so far bound over 369 history sheeters. They seized 3,500 litres of liquor worth Rs. 15 lakh.