Police seek 4-day custody of Ghazal Srinivas

The Punjagutta police said a local court here on Wednesday posted the request of the police for four-day custody of Kesiraju Srinivas, popularly known as Ghazal Srinivas for hearing on Thursday.
Harassment charges
The police requested the court for custody of Srinivas, who was arrested on Tuesday on charges of alleged sexual harassment levelled against him by a woman web radio jockey and was remanded to judicial custody for 10 days in Cherlapalli prison.
Meanwhile, the Global Hindu Heritage Foundation president Velagapudi Prakash Rao in a video statement said that the foundation had suspended Srinivas as the brand ambassador.
“Based on the allegations of sexual harassment on Srinivas by one of our women employees, we have suspended him as our brand ambassador with immediate effect,” said Mr. Rao in a video statement.
