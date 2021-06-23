Police save a person who attempted suicide

hyderabad

23 June 2021 21:11 IST

The Keesara police on Wednesday saved the life of a 24-year-old man who had attempted suicide.

According to police, the man sought ₹ 1 lakh from his mother to construct a shed for cows. When his mother refused, he entered into an argument with her and left the house. Around 9 am, he called his brother and informed him of his intention to take his life.

His brother immediately contacted the police, who formed teams and found him near Pedda Parvathapuram hillocks after tracking his mobile phone location. The victim was found in a semi-conscious state. A bottle of pesticide and a soft drink was also found.

Advertising

Advertising

Police moved him to a private hospital where he was being treated, and is out of danger.