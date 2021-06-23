Hyderabad

Police save a person who attempted suicide

The Keesara police on Wednesday saved the life of a 24-year-old man who had attempted suicide.

According to police, the man sought ₹ 1 lakh from his mother to construct a shed for cows. When his mother refused, he entered into an argument with her and left the house. Around 9 am, he called his brother and informed him of his intention to take his life.

His brother immediately contacted the police, who formed teams and found him near Pedda Parvathapuram hillocks after tracking his mobile phone location. The victim was found in a semi-conscious state. A bottle of pesticide and a soft drink was also found.

Police moved him to a private hospital where he was being treated, and is out of danger.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2021 9:12:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/police-save-a-person-who-attempted-suicide/article34936270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY