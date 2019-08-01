Police rescue 445 children under Operation Muskaan-V

A total of 445 children were rescued by Hyderabad City Police who conducted Operation Muskaan Phase-V throughout July. Children employed as labour, engaged in begging, and those who are missing were rescued by the police. Of them, 381 were handed over to their parents. The remaining 51 boys and 13 girls were sent to rescue homes.
The police said that seven cases were registered against employers of child labour, including auto mechanics, building contractors, owners of aquarium stores, bangle shops, and chicken centres. Besides, fines were imposed by State Labour department officials.
To ensure that the rescued children are not again sent back to labour work, parents were counselled and 31 children were admitted to residential and other schools. Uniforms, school bags and other resources were provided to them.
