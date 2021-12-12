‘Police reluctant to appear in court processes’

HYDERABAD

Criminal justice process requires thorough reforms, says Justice Vijaysen Reddy

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court expressed his anguish over the delay in disposing of cases and the predicaments of police officers in appearing during the court process.

He was speaking after inaugurating courses at the NALSAR University of Law on Saturday. He also touched upon various stages of criminal justice process starting from arrest including the recent amendment to Sec 41 A, to chargesheet and discussed other impediments in admitting the evidence in a criminal trial.

Special courts

The Judge highlighted the issues involved in Sec 41 A of CrPC and strongly felt the criminal justice process required thorough reforms. He proposed that special courts may be established to try cases of people belonging to minority communities, women and children which would help in speedy disposal of cases.

He also highlighted the importance of forensic science by saying that in cases of circumstantial evidence forensic science helps the judiciary in conviction.

The inaugural was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Faizan Mustafa, Registrar Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Dr. K.P.C.Gandhi, Founder, Truth Labs and faculty members and students, a press release from the NALSAR on Sunday said.