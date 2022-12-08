Police recruitment: physical measurement and efficiency tests begin

December 08, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Physical measurement and efficiency tests for the candidates, who had earlier qualified in the preliminary written examination conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) for recruitment of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable, Sub-Inspector of Police and other equivalent posts, began in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Nurturing the dream of joining the uniformed services, a total 471 candidates participated in the physical measurement test (PMT) and physical efficiency test (PET) at the Police Training Centre on the first day of the events. As many as 72 candidates were absent.

As many as 210 candidates cleared the PMT and PET on Thursday, police sources said.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana personally monitored the conduct of the PMT and PET at the venue of the events.

Digital RFID wristbands were attached to each candidate immediately after the completion of the biometric verification and the 1600-metre run, long jump and shot-put distances were measured using the RFID devices to ensure accuracy and transparency in the recruitment process, sources added.

The PMTs and PETs commenced at the designated venues elsewhere in the State including Warangal and Khammam as part of the ongoing police recruitment process.