  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

Police recruitment: physical measurement and efficiency tests begin

December 08, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Physical measurement and efficiency tests for the candidates, who had earlier qualified in the preliminary written examination conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) for recruitment of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable, Sub-Inspector of Police and other equivalent posts, began in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Nurturing the dream of joining the uniformed services, a total 471 candidates participated in the physical measurement test (PMT) and physical efficiency test (PET) at the Police Training Centre on the first day of the events. As many as 72 candidates were absent.

As many as 210 candidates cleared the PMT and PET on Thursday, police sources said.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana personally monitored the conduct of the PMT and PET at the venue of the events.

Digital RFID wristbands were attached to each candidate immediately after the completion of the biometric verification and the 1600-metre run, long jump and shot-put distances were measured using the RFID devices to ensure accuracy and transparency in the recruitment process, sources added.

The PMTs and PETs commenced at the designated venues elsewhere in the State including Warangal and Khammam as part of the ongoing police recruitment process.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.