Police reach out to villagers along Pranahita river

February 17, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

To build rapport with people living in the villages situated along the Pranahita river in Vemanpally mandal, once considered a hotbed of Naxal activity, police scaled up outreach activities in far-flung areas to win over the hearts of local people.

The Neelwai police, on Friday, organised a meeting as part of ‘Police Meekosam’ programme at Kallampally village in Vemanpally mandal. Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police Kekan Sudhir Ramnath interacted with the villagers.

Stating that police will always remain accessible to them, he called upon the villagers to alert the local police if they notice suspicious movement of strangers in their locality. He exhorted the local youth to desist from falling prey to anti-social elements.

Police distributed rice, blankets, and sports material to the villagers on the occasion.

Later, the DCP accompanied by Jaipur ACP Narendar, Chennur Rural Circle Inspector Vidyasagar, visited various ferry points along the Pranahita river and interacted with local fishermen and boat operators.