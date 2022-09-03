Police put up posters of ‘wanted Maoists’

Special Correspondent JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY
September 03, 2022 18:35 IST

Dozens of posters of “wanted Maoists” sprang up in the far-flung areas of Mahadevpur, Kataram and other mandals in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district as the district police have stepped up the poster campaign alongside the intensive combing operations in the erstwhile Naxal strongholds.

The police have put up a bunch of posters with the pictures of as many as 15 “wanted Maoists” in the interior mandals to track down members of some Maoist action teams, believed to have entered the fringe areas of forests from the neighbouring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, police sources said.

Through the posters, the police have announced a “prize money” ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh to those who provide information about the Maoists, whose pictures figured in the posters.

The posters also contained the mobile phone numbers of Superintendent of Police J Surender Reddy and other police officials including CIs and SIs of Mahadevpur, Palimela, Adavimutharam, Kaleshwaram, Koyyur and Kataram areas.

